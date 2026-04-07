US may decide to use tools against Iran it hasn’t so far decided to use — JD Vance

BUDAPEST, April 7. /TASS/. US Vice President JD Vance warned Iran that Washington may use tools in its military operation against Tehran that it has never used before.

"So, they've got to know: we've got tools in our toolkit that we so far haven't decided to use. The President of the United States can decide to use them, and he will decide to use them if the Iranians don't change their course of conduct," the senior US official said at a joint news conference with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Budapest as he commented on the Iran war and Tehran’s ultimatum to Washington. Vance did not elaborate on the precise tools.

There is a good chance that the current round of US negotiations with Iran may lead to a deal by April 7, US President Donald Trump told Axios in an interview on April 5. Earlier, the US leader took to his Truth Social platform to set a deadline for April 6 for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face attacks on its energy and civilian infrastructure. Later, Trump extended his deadline for a potential deal with Tehran until 8:00 p.m. EST on April 7 (3:00 a.m. Moscow time on April 8).