US vice president plans to discuss Ukrainian settlement with Hungarian PM

WASHINGTON, April 7. /TASS/. US Vice President JD Vance said he intends, among other things, to discuss the issue of a Ukrainian settlement with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban during his visit to Hungary.

"I’m looking forward to seeing my good friend Viktor. We’ll talk about any number of things related to the US-Hungary relationship, obviously. I’m sure Europe and Ukraine and all the other stuff will figure in pretty prominently," Vance said while speaking to the press ahead of his departure for Budapest, according to the White House press pool.

According to a statement released by the White House press service on April 2, Vance’s visit to Hungary will take place on April 7 and 8. The trip is geared to demonstrate Washington’s support for Hungary’s incumbent Prime Minister Viktor Orban ahead of parliamentary elections in the country. US President Donald Trump had earlier backed Orban.

Hungary will hold parliamentary elections on April 12. Orban’s ruling Fidesz - Hungarian Civic Alliance party and its smaller arm - Christian Democrats - are going up against the opposition party Tisza led by former government official Peter Magyar, who has the European Union’s backing.