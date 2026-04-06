Kiev’s attacks on CPC energy facilities 'pure terrorism' — Russian diplomat

ST. PETERSBURG, April 6. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military attack on the facilities of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) company is "pure terrorism," Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday.

"This is pure terrorism," she stated. "The Kiev regime targets energy to inflict damage on various countries," the diplomat said.

According to her, "Bankova Street [Ukrainian government building] knows how terrorists operate, and they act in the exactly same way."

"They are trying to deliver strikes precisely at the very sectors of the economy and energy facilities that affect the lives of ordinary people, daily life and the lives of civilians," she continued.

"Why? Because that's what terrorism is, it's about intimidating ordinary people, intimidating local civilians and damaging their civilian infrastructure," Zakharova added.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported earlier in the day that the Kiev regime attacked facilities of Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) to inflict maximum damage on its largest shareholders, companies from the United States and Kazakhstan.

Overnight into April 6, Kiev attacked facilities at the transshipment complex in Novorossiysk using drones in an attempt to destabilize the global hydrocarbon market and halt the supply of petroleum products to European consumers.