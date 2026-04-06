Strengthening ties with Islamic countries among Russia's priorities, Lavrov says

MOSCOW, April 6. /TASS/. Strengthening ties with the countries of friendly Islamic civilization is among the absolute priorities of Russia's foreign policy, said Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"Russia's unconditional foreign policy priorities include strengthening mutually beneficial ties with the states of friendly Islamic civilization and promoting dialogue with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, which unites them," Lavrov said at the annual information meeting of the leadership of the Russia-Islamic World Strategic Vision Group with the ambassadors of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member states.

He said that interethnic and interfaith harmony "has been and remains the most important element of the centuries-old Russian statehood. Along with other traditional religions, Islam is an integral part of the spiritual, historical and cultural heritage of our country.".