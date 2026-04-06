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US-Israeli strikes on Iran

Situation in Middle East keeps getting worse — Russian foreign ministry

Moscow, the ministry says, believes that chances for a political and diplomatic settlement of the conflict still exist

MOSCOW, April 6. /TASS/. The Russian foreign ministry has warned that the rapidly worsening situation in the Middle East risks spiralling completely out of control.

"The situation that has arisen as a result of Washington and Tel Aviv’s illegal and irresponsible actions is rapidly deteriorating and threatens to finally spiral out of all control," it said in a statement.

According to the ministry, the Iran war is escalating every day "The intensity and destructiveness of attacks are growing. These attacks target not only military facilities, but also civilian infrastructure, often including nuclear sites under the IAEA's safeguards," it stated.

The ministry warned that attacks on the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant are fraught with the risk of a radioactive disaster that could be worse than the Chernobyl. "Of particular concern are numerous reckless attacks on the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, which have resulted in human casualties. The shadow of a radiological catastrophe more devastating than the Chernobyl disaster looms over the Gulf region and adjacent parts of Eurasia," it said. "The armed confrontation has already claimed the lives of thousands of innocent people, women and children, has brought suffering to civilians. Schools, hospitals, and world heritage sites are being ruined. Diplomatic and consular missions are coming under attacks, which runs counter the foundations of international relations and constitutes a flagrant violation of the provisions of the relevant Vienna conventions," the ministry pointed out.

Moreover, colossal damage has been done to the global energy system and food security, the ministry noted. "Vital logistics routes, which were operating smoothly before the criminal US-Israeli reckless venture, are now blocked. The markets are in disarray, with many countries being forced to impose fuel rationing, and experts are making ominous predictions about an economic slump and rampant inflation in vulnerable economies," it added.

Chances for talks

In view of the escalation of the situation, Russia strongly calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities. "We welcome the efforts of a number of countries, including Pakistan, Turkey, and China, to de-escalate tensions around Iran and engage in dialogue on the lasting and sustainable normalization of the situation in the Middle East. We took note of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres’ statement of April 2 where he called on the United States and Israel to stop this war that is causing enormous human suffering and entailing terrifying economic consequences, and on Iran to stop attacks on its neighbors in response to the aggression," the ministry said.

Moscow, the ministry says, believes that chances for a political and diplomatic settlement of the conflict still exist. "The sides need to abandon the language of threats, inadmissible insults and ultimatums, to refrain from actions that can drive the entire region into irreversible chaos," it noted.

"It is of paramount importance not to derail the existing chances for talks to find a political and diplomatic solution. We call for taking into account this fact in the work of the UN Security Council," the ministry emphasized. ""Responsible members of the world community must do all they can not to let the Middle East slide into an abyss of an all-consuming war that would have long-term tragic consequences for the whole of the world. Russia jointly with its international partners is ready to do everything it can.".

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