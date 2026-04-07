Trump may delay strikes on Iran’s civilian, energy infrastructure — Axios

WASHINGTON, April 7. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump may delay strikes on Iran’s civilian and energy infrastructure, Axios reported on Monday, citing a senior US administration official.

"If the president sees a deal is coming together, he'll probably hold off. But only he and he alone makes that decision," the source told Axios. An unnamed Pentagon official, in turn, expressed skepticism about the possibility of another extension of the deadline for reaching a deal with Iran.

According to Axios sources, the US president holds the most "hawkish" position on Iran among members of his Cabinet. At the same time, US Vice President JD Vance, special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff and the president’s son-in-law Jared Kushner believe he should try to reach a deal with Tehran if possible. As the news portal’s sources noted, Tehran’s response to Washington’s ceasefire proposal was seen at the White House "as a negotiating gambit, not a rejection."