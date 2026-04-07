Trump escalates rhetoric against Iran as deadline for deal nears

WASHINGTON, April 7. /TASS/. Iran will cease to exist if a deal doesn’t get done by tonight’s deadline, President Donald Trump said.

"A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will," he said on Truth Social.

"However, now that we have Complete and Total Regime Change, where different, smarter, and less radicalized minds prevail, maybe something revolutionary wonderful can happen, WHO KNOWS? We will find out tonight, one of the most important moments in the long and complex history of the World."

On March 26 Trump suspended strikes on Iran’s energy infrastructure for ten days until 8:00 p.m. on April 6 (12:00 a.m. GMT April 7). Axios later said Trump extended the deadline to sign the deal by a day, citing a Truth Social post he made that said simply: "Tuesday, 8:00 p.m. EST (12:00 a.m. GMT April 8 - TASS)." On Monday, Trump threatened to destroy all of Iran’s bridges and power stations as well as more severe consequences.