Trump attacks Germany’s Merz for being ineffective in ending Ukraine war

WASHINGTON, April 30. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has criticized German Chancellor Friedrich Merz for what he described as ineffectiveness in resolving the Ukraine crisis.

"The Chancellor of Germany should spend more time on ending the war with Russia/Ukraine (where he has been totally ineffective!), and fixing his broken country, especially immigration and energy, and less time on interfering with those that are getting rid of the Iran nuclear threat, thereby making the world, including Germany, a safer place," the US leader wrote in a post on his Truth Social media platform.

Earlier, Trump signaled that his administration is considering reducing US troop presence in Germany. While the US leader did not explain why he could take this step, his warning came after Merz voiced criticism of Washington’s operation against Iran saying that the United States "clearly" has "no strategy." On Tuesday, Trump lashed out at Merz for thinking "it’s ok for Iran to have a nuclear weapon.".