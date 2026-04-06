Iran says risk of closing Bab el-Mandeb Strait pushes US toward negotiations

RABAT, April 7. /TASS/. The risk of a closure of the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, which connects the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea, along with the outcome of the rescue operation for the pilot of a downed F-15 US aircraft near Isfahan, are the main factors pushing Washington to seek talks with Iran, a senior Iranian official said.

"Two main issues are pushing [US President Donald] Trump toward dialogue with Iran under the current circumstances: the Bab el-Mandeb Strait and the operation in Isfahan," the official noted as quoted by the Al Mayadeen TV channel. In his view, the Trump administration "takes the threats of blocking the Bab el-Mandeb Strait very seriously, especially after monitoring the operational situation in the region." He added that Washington "is aware of the scale of the possible defeat following the failure of the special operation in Isfahan."

According to the official, the US understands that it "cannot achieve an effective result [in combat operations] on the ground." He also noted that "Americans will not be able to successfully confront Iran at sea," and that energy prices would rise significantly in the very first days following the closure of the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.