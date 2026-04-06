US military denies IRGC report about strike on USS Tripoli ship

WASHINGTON, April 7. /TASS/. US Central Command (CENTCOM) has denied a statement by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) about a strike on the US amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA-7).

"Claim: Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claim they attacked and struck the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7) with missiles, forcing it to withdraw from the region to the southern Indian Ocean. Fact: USS Tripoli has not been attacked and continues to sail in the Arabian Sea in support of Operation Epic Fury," CENTCOM said in a statement posted on X.

Earlier, the IRGC press service said Iranian forces had struck the USS Tripoli (LHA-7) ship, forcing it to retreat to southern waters of the Persian Gulf. The IRGC added that strikes were also carried out against the Israel-linked container ship SDN7. Its destruction had previously been reported by the Fars news agency.