Iranian deputy minister calls for protests near power plants across country

RABAT, April 7. /TASS/. Iranian Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Alireza Rahimi has called on the population of the Islamic Republic to participate, on April 7, in mass protests across the country near power plants that US President Donald Trump had threatened to strike.

Rahimi said he believes that "young people, athletes, artists, students, and professors" could join the protests. In a video address broadcast by Iran’s state television, he explained that "the goal of the protests is to convey to the international community that strikes on civilian infrastructure are unacceptable and constitute a war crime."

The deputy minister also pointed to "the importance of public solidarity among Iranians regardless of their political views at this time.".