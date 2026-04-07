Seventeen residential areas in Iran come under airstrikes this morning — Red Crescent

TEHRAN, April 7. /TASS/. At least 17 residential areas in Iran came under US and Israeli airstrikes on Tuesday morning, the Iranian Red Crescent Society reported on its Telegram channel.

According to the organization, five of the 17 areas are in Tehran, three are in Alborz Province, and two are in Fars Province. No information on casualties has been reported.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit.