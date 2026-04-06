All workers evacuated from LPR mine after Ukrainian attack

LUGANSK, April 6. /TASS/. All 41 mineworkers who were trapped in a mine in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) after a Ukrainian strike have been evacuated to the surface, the Rodina industrial group said in a statement on Telegram.

"All 41 miners have been brought up. The rescue operation went smoothly," the statement reads.

The Ukrainian armed forces carried out a strike on the Belorechenskaya mine in the early hours of Monday, damaging an electrical substation. As many as 41 mineworkers were stuck underground due to the power outage.