Israel urges US against agreement with Iran without Strait of Hormuz deal — Axios

WASHINGTON, April 7. /TASS/. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has urged US President Donald Trump against making any concessions to Iran and to assume a maximalist negotiating position involving the immediate restoration of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and Tehran's complete abandonment of highly enriched uranium, Axios news portal reported on Tuesday citing Israeli sources.

According to the portal, Netanyahu called Trump on Sunday to congratulate him on the successful rescue operation of two US pilots of an F-15E fighter jet that had been shot down in Iranian airspace.

The Prime Minister expressed concern about negotiations between Washington and Tehran through intermediaries and stressed the inadmissibility of concessions on the Strait of Hormuz and Iran's nuclear program.

Axios reported that the leaders of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates also urged Washington against concessions on the Strait of Hormuz, noting it is impossible to achieve a temporary ceasefire without concluding a comprehensive peace agreement under American terms.

Earlier, Iran provided Islamabad with a 10-point response to the US proposal for a truce, stating that it was necessary to achieve a permanent end to the war in the region. According to the IRNA news agency, Iran counts on the cessation of hostilities, the formation of a protocol for safe passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz, and the lifting of sanctions against the Islamic Republic. It has been separately noted that Tehran rejected a short-term truce, as it is important to secure a complete end to the war in the Middle East.

On March 26, US President Trump announced the suspension of strikes on Iran's energy infrastructure for 10 days — until 8:00 p.m. on April 6. Axios reported later that the US president extended the deadline for concluding a possible deal with Iran by one day.

On Monday, Trump threatened to destroy all bridges and power plants in Iran and vowed even harsher consequences.