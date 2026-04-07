US exploits Venezuela narrative to tame oil price fluctuations — Russian ambassador

MOSCOW, April 7. /TASS/. The United States is exploiting the situation around Venezuela to tame fluctuating energy prices, Russian Ambassador in Venezuela Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov told TASS in an interview.

"Establishing control over oil supplies from Venezuela was the main reason behind the January 3 aggression against this country and the subsequent policy course toward imposing relations on Caracas in the spirit of neocolonial practices," the Russian diplomat argued. "The Americans are using the fact of the republic holding major oil reserves to influence global prices as they seek to use this to tame energy price fluctuations driven by their own military escapades, particularly against Iran," he maintained.

According to Melik-Bagdasarov, this primarily involves speculative factors. "With no real possibility in sight for hydrocarbon production in Venezuela to rise manifold, American investors, as we can see, are reluctant to invest in the local fuel and energy sector without `political transit’ guarantees," he added.