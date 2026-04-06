Russian Foreign Ministry says Japan's aid to Ukraine hurts already strained relations

MOSCOW, April 6. /TASS/. By providing assistance to the Kiev regime, Tokyo is becoming more and more deeply involved in the Ukrainian conflict, thus damaging relations with Russia, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"Helping the neo-Nazi regime of [Vladimir] Zelensky, Japan is becoming increasingly involved in the conflict over Ukraine, further hurting relations with Russia that Tokyo has already brought to this low level," the diplomat said in a comment on the ministry website.

"It is obvious that such decisions do not contribute to an early settlement of the situation around Ukraine, but only prolong the fighting. Weapons that pose a threat to Russia and its citizens, as well as their production facilities in Ukraine, are legitimate military targets for the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation."