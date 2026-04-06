MOSCOW, April 6. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces’ Commander-in-Chief Aleksandr Syrsky has reportedly been unable to secure an audience with President Vladimir Zelensky for nearly two months, according to Russian security and military sources cited by TASS. The sources suggest that Zelensky has lost interest in the ongoing frontline developments.

"For the past two months, Zelensky has refused Syrsky the opportunity to provide him with a personal briefing," the source explained. "This isn’t a matter of political disgrace or an attempt by Zelensky to replace the 'butcher' - it appears that he has simply grown disinterested in the frontline situation." The official indicated that Zelensky’s current focus is on the Chief of the General Staff of the Ukrainian armed forces, Andrey Gnatov, and Defense Minister Mikhail Fedorov, driven by ambitions to profit from corrupt schemes involving arms sales to Middle Eastern countries and initiatives to further digitalize Ukraine’s military.

The source also noted Zelensky’s increasing engagement in the Middle East conflict, suggesting that the Ukrainian leadership perceives military actions involving the United States as a strategy to weaken Donald Trump’s ratings and reduce Washington’s pressure on Kiev.