Democrats may push for Pentagon chief impeachment — news portal

NEW YORK, April 7. /TASS/. US Representative Yassamin Ansari, a Democrat of Arizona, said she plans to introduce articles of impeachment against Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth, Axios reported.

According to the news portal, the move may be linked to Hegseth’s role in overseeing US military operations in Iran. According to opinion polls, cited by Axios, Hegseth is one of the least popular members of the US Cabinet, and the rising costs of the conflict in the Middle East are further damaging his image.

The report noted that the Pentagon chief could become the next "Democrats' top target" following the resignation of US Attorney General Pam Bondi and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

Ansari, as quoted by Axios, said the reasons for introducing articles of impeachment also include Hegseth "repeatedly violating his oath of office and his duty to the Constitution."

On Thursday, US President Donald Trump announced the resignation of Attorney General Pam Bondi. According to The New York Times, the main reason for her resignation was the way she handled the release of documents related to financier Jeffrey Epstein. On March 5, Trump also said that Kristi Noem would step down as head of the Department of Homeland Security.