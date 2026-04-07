More EU countries calling for abolition of veto in decision-making — newspaper

BRUSSELS, April 7. /TASS/. An increasing number of EU member states are calling for strict restrictions on or the abolition of the veto right in decision-making, which allows a single country to block the actions of the entire association, Politico reported.

According to the newspaper, Germany and Sweden are leading this group. In an interview with the Funke media group, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul spoke out in favor of abolishing the unanimity principle in the areas of foreign policy and security. According to him, all the experience accumulated recently "over recent weeks with aid for Ukraine and sanctions on Russia indicate this."

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson has previously emphasized that European leaders will discuss transitioning to the qualified majority principle.

However, France, Belgium, and a number of smaller EU countries favor retaining the veto right because it serves their national interests.