Russia, US, India to cooperate in developing national orbital stations — Roscosmos CEO

MOSCOW, April 7. /TASS/. Russia, the United States, and India will be able to cooperate in developing their own national orbital stations by placing them in orbits with the same inclination, Roscosmos CEO Dmitry Bakanov said in an interview with TASS Director General Andrey Kondrashov.

"It (the 51.6-degree orbital inclination - TASS) opens up significant opportunities for international cooperation, because our Indian partners are designing stations for this orbit under the Gaganyaan program, and my American colleagues are also, as I understand it, considering this inclination. That is, in the near future, it may well be that there will be several stations at this inclination that could interact with each other through cross-flights, approaching, docking, and undocking," he said.

In December 2025, Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov announced that Russia had approved a 51.6-degree orbital inclination for the Russian Orbital Station (ROS) — matching the orbit of the International Space Station. In February, Manturov stated that the ROS would become a key platform for deep space exploration.