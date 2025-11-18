Mongolia ready to permit opening of Russian bank branch — prime minister

MOSCOW, November 19. /TASS/. Mongolia is prepared to permit a Russian bank branch to open in the country to resolve payment difficulties amid sanctions, Prime Minister Gombojavyn Zandanshatar said during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"An important topic for us remains the issues of mutual payments, settlements and trade. Today, our finance ministers have almost reached an agreement on solving these problems. We are ready to grant all permissions to open a branch of a Russian bank. We can carry out all payments, all settlements through it," he stated.