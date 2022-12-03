Price cap for Russian oil reshapes basic free market principles — Russian embassy

WASHINGTON, December 3. /TASS/. The price cap for Russian oil, introduced by the United States and its partners, means in practice that the basic principles of the free market are being reshaped, the Russian embassy said in a statement.

According to Russian diplomats, Washington is trying to hush up the fact that the current misbalance on the global oil market results from its own actions, primarily "sanctions and bans related to Russian raw materials."

"The collective West is trying to solve the problems it had created out of nothing. In fact, it is about reshaping the basic principles of free market's functioning," the embassy said.

"Those actions would result in growing uncertainty and costs for consumers of raw materials. What is more, no country is now safe from a politically motivated price cap on its export products," Russian diplomats said.

Members of the Group of Seven (G7) and Australia said in a joint statement on Saturday they had agreed to set the price cap on Russian oil at the level of $60 per barrel. The decision is to enter into force "on 5 December 2022 or very soon thereafter."

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on October 12 that Moscow was not going to pay for somebody else’s prosperity and export its energy resources to those who impose price caps on them. He called the practice of price caps "cardsharp tricks" and "flagrant blackmail." Apart from that, in his speech at the Russian Energy Week, the president warned that price capping oil is fraught with the risks of setting price caps in other sectors, which is harmful for the global market economy and the wellbeing of billions of people.