Pakistan’s efforts to end Iran conflict approach critical stage, Iranian envoy says

TEHRAN, April 7. /TASS/. Pakistan’s mediation efforts to end the Iranian conflict are approaching a crucial moment, Tehran’s Ambassador to Islamabad Reza Amiri Moghadam said.

"Pakistan's positive and productive endeavours in good will and good office to stop the war are approaching a critical, sensitive stage. Stay tuned for more," he wrote in an X post.

US President Donald Trump said in an interview with Axios on April 5 that a deal with Iran could be made by April 7. Earlier, he threatened to attack Iran’s energy and civilian infrastructure unless Tehran reopened the Strait of Hormuz to shipping by April 6. Later, Trump extended the deadline until 8:00 p.m. ET on April 7 (12:00 a.m. GMT on April 8).