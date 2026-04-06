Russian air defenses down 693 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones in past day

MOSCOW, April 6. /TASS/. Russian air defenses shot down two Neptune long-range missiles and 693 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Air defenses downed 12 smart bombs, three US-made HIMARS rockets, two Neptune long-range missiles, and 693 fixed-wing drones," the statement reads.

According to the Defense Ministry, the Ukrainian army has lost a total of 671 aircraft, 284 helicopters, 132,011 drones, 653 missile systems, 28,725 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,696 multiple rocket launchers, 34,308 field artillery systems and mortars, as well as 58,752 special military motor vehicles have been destroyed since the start of Moscow’s special military operation.