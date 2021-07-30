Over 3,000 Turkish companies working now in Russia — official

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. More than three thousand Turkish businesses are currently operating in different sectors of the Russian economy, Russian Deputy Prime Minister and co-chair of the mixed intergovernmental Russian-Turkish commission Alexander Novak said on Friday.

"Over 3,000 Turkish businesses are working in different economic sectors in Russia. We are certainly interested in investments, the input of experience and professionalism to Russia in areas where our Turkish partners have expertise," Novak said at the Russian-Turkish business forum.

Russia in its turn is ready to continue investing and developing trade with Turkish partners, Novak said. There is an imbalance in trade and economic relations between the two countries to the energy side; traditional cooperation in industry, agriculture and transport segments continues, he noted. "I call upon you to pay attention to new sectors: IT, pharmaceuticals, shipbuilding, aircraft production, and many other sectors, which today are becoming the drivers of development," the deputy prime minister said.

The trade turnover between Russia and Turkey was just $20 bln in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic but it gained 40% year-on-year in the first half of 2021, Novak said. "We already see the dynamics recovering," he added.