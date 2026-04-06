Israel says attacks IRGC headquarters in Tehran

TEL AVIV, April 6. /TASS/. Israel has launched new strikes on Tehran, the Israeli army said.

This time the headquarters of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) were targeted, including "the key infrastructure" on the territory of the general staff and the air force headquarters, the army said.

Israeli aircraft attacked a warehouse with ballistic missiles and launchers prepared to launch missiles towards Israel, it said in a statement.

On February 28, the United States and Israel started a war against Iran, hitting major cities, including Tehran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps retaliated with sweeping attacks on Israel. US military installations in Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia were also pummeled.