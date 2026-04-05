Serbia discovers planted explosives near its gas pipeline — top brass

BELGRADE, April 5. /TASS/. Serbian law enforcement officials discovered a cache of explosives near the gas pipeline connecting the country with Hungary, the Defense Minsitry reported.

"During the operation, a significant amount of explosives was discovered, as well as items and tools necessary for their preparation and use. The suspicious items were found near the gas pipeline, that is, the gas infrastructure connecting Serbia and Hungary," the statement said.

According to the ministry, law enforcement officials are continuing their work on site to search for additional evidence and identify those involved. "The Defense Ministry will continue to take all measures to ensure the safety of citizens and protect vital infrastructure in cooperation with other agencies," the statement emphasized.

On the morning of April 5, suspicious objects were found near Velebit, close to a gas pipeline. About 140 police officers and servicemen were deployed for the search operation. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic reported that explosives and detonators were found several hundred meters from the gas pipeline. In turn, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto stated that Budapest views the incident as an attack on the country’s sovereignty because this route carries most of the gas imported from Russia.