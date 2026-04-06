Iran strikes bases in Kuwait, Iraq, several cities in Israel — IRGC

TEHRAN, April 7. /TASS/. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) targeted the Ali Al Salem Airbase in Kuwait and Camp Victory in Iraq, as well as areas in northern and southern Tel Aviv, Haifa, Petah Tikva, and Beersheba, during its 98th wave of strikes, the IRGC press service reported.

According to the statement, quoted by the Tasnim News Agency, aircraft were hit at the Ali Al Salem Airbase, troops were targeted in Petah Tikva, and factories were struck in Beersheba.

The IRGC also said helicopter hangars were destroyed at the Al-Adiri base in Kuwait.