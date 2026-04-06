MOSCOW, April 7. /TASS/. Leaders of the European Union and the United Kingdom concealed their negative view of US President Donald Trump in order to maintain Washington’s support for Kiev, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Investment and Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries and CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev said.

"EU/UK were desperately hiding how anti-Trump they really are for as long as they could, to continue receiving preferences & support on Ukraine," he wrote on X.

The Russian envoy cited a chart with data on voting preferences in various European countries regarding the 2024 US presidential election, saying it "proves the abyss" between the EU and the UK on one side and the MAGA (Make America Great Again) movement on the other.

Dmitriev added that the EU and the UK were aligned with former Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris and former US President Joe Biden.