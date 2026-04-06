LUGANSK, April 6. /TASS/. Western nations are obstructing efforts to investigate at the international level the crimes committed by the Ukrainian military, aiming to shield Kiev from accountability for violations of humanitarian law, Rodion Miroshnik, Ambassador-at-Large of the Russian Foreign Ministry for the crimes of the Kiev regime, said in an interview with TASS.

In the early hours of Monday, Ukrainian forces targeted the Belorechenskaya mine in the Lugansk People's Republic, damaging an electrical substation. The attack resulted in a power outage that trapped 41 miners underground. Evacuation efforts commenced at 2:15 p.m. Moscow time (23:15 GMT), and approximately 30 minutes later, the LPR announced that all 41 miners had been safely brought to the surface, with none requiring medical assistance.

Miroshnik explained that the reckless behavior of the Ukrainian side is driven by the influence of Western sponsors supporting Kiev. "They are making every effort on international platforms to ensure that Ukraine does not bear any responsibility for violating international humanitarian law, committing terrorist acts, or crimes," he said. "In other words, they are working tirelessly to block investigations and prevent accountability for Ukrainian militants’ violations of international law."

He further emphasized that those responsible for the strike on the mine are not only Ukrainian soldiers but also "those who are executing legal aggression and shielding the crimes of the Kiev regime, seeking to protect their proteges from international legal repercussions."