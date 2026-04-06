Dry cargo ship attacked by Ukrainian drone in Azov Sea found, towed to shore

GENICHESK, April 6. /TASS/. A dry cargo ship attacked by a Ukrainian UAV in the Azov Sea has been located and towed to the Krasnodar Region, emergency responders told TASS.

"The vessel caught fire, began to sink, was found, and towed to the village of Kuchugury in the Krasnodar Region," the officials said.

On April 3, the Ukrainian military attacked a dry cargo ship carrying wheat in the Sea of Azov, and the crew abandoned the vessel. The sailors spent two days in a lifeboat before reaching the coast of the Kherson Region. Three people have been reported dead.