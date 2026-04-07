MOSCOW, April 7. /TASS/. Ukraine’s recent actions in the Black Sea – specifically targeting tankers intended to transport oil produced by American companies in Kazakhstan – have long crossed what can be considered the "red line," Kazakh oil and gas expert Olzhas Baidildinov has told TASS.

"The 'red line' is clearly marked by attacks on tankers from the 'white fleet,' particularly those operated by American companies, carrying oil from Kazakhstan," he emphasized. "Such actions are no longer justifiable under any circumstances."

Baidildinov questioned the logic behind these attacks, asking, "How can American oil, loaded onto tankers chartered by Chevron and ExxonMobil, influence the course of the Ukrainian conflict? Of course, it cannot in no way. This is a different matter entirely, and it’s difficult to find a reasonable explanation."

Since 2025, there have been multiple attacks on the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) facilities in Russia, through which Kazakhstan exports the majority of its oil to global markets. Notably, last November, drones struck the single-point moorings (SPMs) on the CPC. In January, drones targeted tankers near CPC infrastructure, which were transporting Kazakh oil. On February 13, US ambassador to Astana Julie Stufft announced that the United States was actively working on enhancing CPC security. Subsequently, on February 25, Ukrainian ambassador to the US Olga Stefanishina revealed that the US Department of State had demanded Kiev cease attacks on American interests.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported a recent attack on CPC facilities as well. According to their statement, in the early hours of April 6, Kiev deployed drones to attack the transshipment complex in Novorossiysk, aiming to cause maximum damage to the key stakeholders of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium - primarily US and Kazakh companies. The following day, April 7, Kazakhstan’s Energy Ministry confirmed that the country’s oil supplies remained stable despite the attacks.