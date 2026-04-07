IN BRIEF: Kremlin spokesman comments on CPC attack, global energy crisis in daily briefing

MOSCOW, April 7. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov addressed Ukrainian strikes on the facilities of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) and a looming global economic and energy crisis in his daily briefing on Tuesday.

TASS has gathered the key statements made by the Russian presidential press secretary.

Oil exports to Europe

- Moscow maintains contact with Belgrade and Budapest regarding energy supplies: "You know that we are in communication with Serbia and Hungary."

- Russia has received "a large number of requests" for energy supplies from alternative consumers and talks are underway: "We are in talks to make sure that the situation benefits our interests."

- The world has embarked on the path to an economic and energy crisis because the situation on the oil market has changed: "Of course, now that the world has firmly embarked on the path to an economic and energy crisis, which is expanding day by day, the energy market and its infrastructure have completely changed."

CPC attack

- The Kremlin referred a question about the situation at the CPC facilities in the southern Russian city of Novorossiysk following a Ukrainian attack to the company: "I recommend you contact the CPC company to figure out where things stand at this very moment, particularly in terms of shipments."

- The Ukrainian armed forces have attacked the CPC infrastructure before: "We all know that this is not the first time when the Kiev regime has targeted the CPC infrastructure as this important international pipeline has repeatedly suffered damage.".