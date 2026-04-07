Iran seeks $2 mln vessel fee for Strait of Hormuz passage under its peace plan — NYT

NEW YORK, April 7. /TASS/. Iran is seeking to charge vessels $2 million for passage through the Strait of Hormuz in the event of peace as part of its proposed plan to end the conflict, The New York Times (NYT) reported, citing unnamed Iranian officials.

The newspaper reports that the ten-point plan envisions the United States and Israel forgoing future attacks on Iran. It also envisions Israel refraining from strikes against Hezbollah positions in Lebanon and the lifting of all sanctions. In return, Iran would cease blocking shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and start charging roughly $2 million per vessel.

Tehran also intends to split the fees from vessels with Oman, which lies across the strait. Iran would use its share to rebuild infrastructure destroyed by the Israeli and US strikes.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were targeted. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. Iranian authorities also decided to close the Strait of Hormuz to vessels linked to the US, Israel, and countries that supported the aggression against the Islamic Republic. On March 25, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Iran had allowed friendly countries, including Russia, India, Iraq, China, and Pakistan, to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.