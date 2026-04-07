LUGANSK, April 7. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky is flagrantly crossing the "red lines" of international humanitarian law by targeting educational institutions in Russian regions. Rodion Miroshnik, the Ambassador-at-Large of the Russian Foreign Ministry, expressed this concern to TASS following the Ukrainian Armed Forces' strike on a school in the village of Velykaya Znamenka, the Zaporozhye Region.

On the morning of April 7, Ukrainian artillery struck the school in Velykaya Znamenka, resulting in multiple casualties. According to regional Governor Yevgeny Balitsky, five children and three adults are currently under medical observation with varying injuries. Tragically, the attack also claimed the life of Alexander Reznichenko, deputy head of the Kamenka-Dneprovskaya Municipal District, who courageously continued evacuating children until the very end, risking his own life to save others.

Miroshnik condemned Zelensky's actions, stating, "Zelensky is attempting to take the lives of our children by attacking educational institutions, thereby crossing all the red lines of international humanitarian law. Such actions leave Russia with no choice but to respond militarily to these crimes and to hold accountable those who issue and carry out these criminal orders - violations that constitute serious war crimes."