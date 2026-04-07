FACTBOX: What to know about armed attack on Israeli Consulate General in Istanbul

ISTANBUL, April 7. /TASS/. An attack has been carried out on the Israeli Consulate General in Istanbul, the Haberturk TV channel reported.

One of the attackers was killed, while two others were wounded.

TASS has compiled the key details of the situation.

Incident

- An attack took place at the Israeli Consulate General in Istanbul, according to Haberturk TV.

- Gunshots were heard near the diplomatic mission.

- According to NTV, three attackers in camouflage opened fire on the consulate with automatic weapons.

- The attackers were armed with long-barreled weapons and handguns, Istanbul Governor Davut Gul said.

Dead and wounded

- One of the three attackers was killed, and two others were wounded, Gul said.

- Earlier reports from local media indicated that all three attackers had been killed.

- Two Turkish police officers were injured in the attack, NTV reported, citing police sources.

- The governor described the officers’ injuries as non-serious.

Investigation

- The Istanbul Prosecutor General’s Office has launched an investigation into the attack, Turkish Justice Minister Akin Gurlek said.

- One deputy prosecutor general and two prosecutors have been assigned to the case.

- The prosecutors arrived at the scene immediately and began their work, Gurlek said.

- Two of the three attackers are brothers, and their identities have been confirmed, Turkey’s Interior Minister Mustafa Ciftci said.

- One of them is a member of a religious terrorist organization, Ciftci said, as reported by TRT Haber.

- Ciftci also said there are indications that the third suspect was involved in drug trafficking.