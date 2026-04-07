Military command hands Trump new options for strikes on Iran — newspaper

WASHINGTON, April 7. /TASS/. The US military leadership has presented President Donald Trump with an inventory of energy and transportation infrastructure targets in Iran for potential strikes in the near future, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.

According to the newspaper, the US military is actively preparing to enter a new phase of its operation against Iran. Based on available records and current data, the Pentagon has compiled several target lists. The final decision on which list to use rests with President Trump, the newspaper added.

On March 26, the US president announced a suspension of strikes on Iranian energy infrastructure for 10 days, until 8 p.m. on April 6. According to Axios, the US leader later extended the deadline for a possible agreement with Iran by one day, interpreting a post made by the White House chief on Truth Social, which stated without explanation: "Tuesday, 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time." On Monday, the White House chief threatened to destroy all bridges and power plants in Iran and to impose even more severe consequences.

On April 7, the Etemad Online news agency reported that a road bridge on the highway connecting the cities of Tabriz and Zanjan in northwestern Iran had been targeted by US and Israeli airstrikes. They also struck a railway bridge in the Iranian city of Kashan, killing at least two people.