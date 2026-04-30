Russia offers no alternatives to JCPOA for Iran’s nuclear program — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. Moscow has not proposed any mechanisms similar to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) for Iran’s nuclear program, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"No, this is not the case," he said in response to a question.

Earlier, Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov said following a phone call between President Vladimir Putin of Russia and President Donald Trump of the United States that Moscow was determined to provide comprehensive assistance to diplomatic efforts to find a peaceful solution to the crisis. In addition, Russia proposed several considerations aimed at settling disagreements surrounding Iran’s nuclear program. In this regard, intensive consultations will continue with Iranian officials and the leaders of Gulf nations, as well as with Israel and the US negotiating team.

In 2015, Iran, along with China, France, Germany, Russia, the UK and the US, signed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), resolving a crisis that had begun in 2002 amid Western accusations that Tehran was seeking nuclear weapons. However, in 2018, US President Donald Trump announced Washington’s withdrawal from the JCPOA and reinstated all US sanctions against Iran. In response, Tehran declared in 2020 that it would scale back its commitments under the JCPOA and limit International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors’ access to the country’s nuclear facilities.