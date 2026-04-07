MOSCOW, April 7. /TASS/. Over the past 24 hours, units of Russia’s Battlegroup East have destroyed in their responsibility area seven Ukrainian Starlink satellite communications stations and 14 unmanned aerial vehicle control centers, the battlegroup's spokesperson Mikhail Gerasimov reported.

"Over the course of 24 hours, the enemy lost seven Starlink satellite communications stations, 22 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles, and 14 unmanned aerial vehicle control centers," Gerasimov said.

He also reported that heavy flamethrower crews struck Ukrainian positions. The targets were eliminated.