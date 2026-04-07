Russia’s Lavrov discusses Persian Gulf escalation with UAE counterpart

MOSCOW, April 7. /TASS/. Foreign Ministers Sergey Lavrov of Russia and Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) discussed the ongoing unprecedented escalation of the military and political situation in the Persian Gulf region and emphasized the importance of an immediate cessation of hostilities, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement following the telephone talks on Tuesday.

"They held a trustworthy exchange of views on the ongoing unprecedented escalation of the military and political situation in the Persian Gulf region," the statement reads.

"The importance of an immediate cessation of hostilities, which leads to human casualties and causes serious damage to vital civilian infrastructure, including in countries not participating in an armed confrontation, was noted," according to the ministry.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key Iranian leaders were killed in the joint US-Israeli attack.

On March 26, US President Donald Trump announced the suspension of strikes on Iran's energy infrastructure for 10 days — until 8:00 p.m. on April 6. Axios reported later that the US president extended the deadline for concluding a possible deal with Iran by one day.

On Monday, Trump threatened to destroy all bridges and power plants in Iran and vowed even harsher consequences.