Final decision on Iran’s top negotiator at talks with US still pending — news agency

TEHRAN, April 8. /TASS/. Iran has not yet made a final decision regarding its top negotiator at the coming talks with the United States, Tasnim news agency reported, citing a source.

Earlier on Wednesday, another news agency, ISNA, said that Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has been picked to lead the Iranian delegation at negotiations in Islamabad on Friday.

On April 7, US President Donald Trump announced a mutual decision with Iran to halt hostilities for a two-week period. The move comes in the wake of a proposal from Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and is "subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the complete, immediate, and safe opening of the Strait of Hormuz," the US leader specified. Iran’s Supreme National Security Council said that Tehran put forward a 10-point proposal that the United States "was forced to accept." Sharif also invited Iranian and US delegations for further talks in Islamabad on April 10 aimed at reaching "a final agreement to resolve all disputes.".