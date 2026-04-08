US may 'very easily' resume its operation against Iran if deal not good enough — Trump

LONDON, April 8. /TASS/. The United States will be ready to resume hostilities against Iran if the coming negotiations or a deal aren’t good enough for Washington, US President Donald Trump said in an interview with Sky News.

"We go right back to it, very easily," he told the British TV channel.

On Tuesday, the US leader announced a mutual decision with Iran to halt hostilities for a two-week period. The move comes in the wake of a proposal from Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and is "subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the complete, immediate, and safe opening of the Strait of Hormuz," Trump specified.

Iran’s state-run television reported that Tehran put forward a 10-point proposal that the United States "was forced to accept." Among other things, Tehran’s proposal includes ending attacks, establishing Iranian control over the Strait of Hormuz, uranium enrichment on Iranian soil, lifting all primary and secondary sanctions, full payment of Iran’s damages, and withdrawing US combat forces from the region.