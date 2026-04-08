Israeli military reports conducting new wave of strikes on Iran before two-week ceasefire

TEL AVIV, April 8. /TASS/. The Israeli army said it had launched another wave of airstrikes on Iran ahead of last night’s ceasefire.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported that it had struck dozens of Iranian launch sites, thwarting "a broader planned ballistic missile barrage" aimed at the Jewish state.

Also, key production infrastructure affiliated with the Iranian regime was struck in multiple areas across the Islamic Republic, the IDF added.

The Israeli military said in the same statement that even as it has ceased fire in line with directives from the country’s political echelon in Iran, it will continue to conduct hostilities in Lebanon.

On April 7, US President Donald Trump announced a mutual decision with Iran to halt hostilities for a two-week period. The move comes in the wake of a proposal from Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and is "subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the complete, immediate, and safe opening of the Strait of Hormuz," the US leader specified. Iran’s state-run television reported that Tehran put forward a 10-point proposal that the United States "was forced to accept." Among other things, Tehran’s proposal includes ending attacks, establishing Iranian control over the Strait of Hormuz, uranium enrichment on Iranian soil, lifting all primary and secondary sanctions, full payment of Iran’s damages, and withdrawing US combat forces from the region.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said in a statement it supported the US decision to put strikes on Iran on hold for two weeks. However, the statement reads, the agreement does not apply to Lebanon where the Israeli army is fighting against the pro-Iranian Shiite group Hezbollah.