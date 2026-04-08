US had to accept Iran’s ten-point plan — TV

RABAT, April 8. /TASS/. Iran has put forward ten preconditions for a ceasefire that were accepted by the US administration, the state-run broadcaster of the Islamic Republic said.

According to the report, the Iranian side’s demands that "the US was forced to accept" were the principle of non-aggression, Iran’s control over the Strait of Hormuz, permission to enrich uranium on the Islamic Republic’s territory and the removal of all primary and secondary sanctions.

Besides, the broadcaster said the US had agreed to "pay compensations to Iran, withdraw all US forces from the region and stop hostilities on all fronts, including against the Islamic resistance in Lebanon."