Ceasefire, opening of Strait of Hormuz temporary steps — Russian expert

MOSCOW, April 8. /TASS/. The ceasefire between the US and Iran and the opening of the Strait of Hormuz are temporary measures; the likelihood of a long-term settlement is still low, political scientist and director of the Center for Regional Policy Development Ilya Grashchenkov told TASS, commenting on the ceasefire agreement.

The US President announced a two-week mutual ceasefire with Iran. This decision, he said, was made considering Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s proposal and "subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran’s readiness to fully, immediately, and safely open the Strait of Hormuz." Sharif invited Iranian and US delegations to talks in Islamabad on April 10 to "reach a final agreement to resolve all disputes." "The ceasefire and the possible opening of the Strait of Hormuz are not so much a step toward peace as a temporary pause dictated by the risks to global energy and pressure from key external players," Grashchenkov said.

According to the political scientist, the negotiations will be tactical in nature. "The parties will try to establish a balance of power rather than resolve the conflict, so the likelihood of a long-term settlement remains low," Grashchenkov noted.

He believes that Trump will strive to achieve his long-term goal of changing Iran’s leadership. "Israel will insist on this," the expert said.