MOSCOW, April 8. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump wanted to "grab the global economy by the throat" with a war against Iran, but instead, he inflicted a crushing blow to Western global hegemony, said Viktor Medvedchuk, head of the Other Ukraine movement and former leader of the banned Opposition Platform - For Life party.

According to the politician, "the situation has grabbed Trump by the throat." "A full-scale war in the Middle East will provoke a global financial crisis and disrupt food supply chains. Many analysts warn that the coming crisis could indeed be larger in scale than the 1973 oil shock," he wrote in an opinion piece posted on the movement’s website.

"Who will suffer the most from the approaching crisis? And there is an answer to this question - the collective West. Trump, in his desire to force Iran to submit to the United States, has dealt a crushing blow to Western global hegemony, destroying the system that worked after the Cold War," Medvedchuk noted.

According to him, the conditions that ensured prosperity and high living standards in Europe (cheap Russian energy, the Russian industrial market, Russian investments and deposits in the banking system) are being destroyed gradually. This, the politician continued, "will turn the EU into something like the poorest part of Latin America, completely dependent on the United States."

"I wonder what the so-called Ukrainian politicians will sing about ‘civilizational choice’ when European aid finally collapses? Will they be joking about a ‘taiga union’ and dreaming of a cup of coffee in Vienna? And was it for this cup of coffee that hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians were sent into eternity and the country was destroyed?" Medvedchuk wrote.