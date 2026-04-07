Carlson urges US military to disobey presidential order to strike Iran

NEW YORK, April 8. /TASS/. In his recent address, US journalist Tucker Carlson called upon the US military and the White House staff to disobey any orders by US President Donald Trump about striking Iran, including those implying the use of nuclear weapons.

"If you work in the White House, or in the US Military, now it's time to say 'no, absolutely not,' and say it directly to the president <...> in case you're thinking about using some weapon of mass destruction against the population of Iran," he said. "Those people who are in direct contact with the president need to say 'no, I'll resign. I'll do whatever I can do legally to stop this because this is insane.'"

In his opinion, those who are given such orders must not carry them out.

"Figure out the codes on the football yourself because everything hangs in the balance right now. This is not hysteria, this is 100% real," Carlson said.

He added that the world is now at a "pivot point" after which "nothing is the same."