US-Israeli operation against Iran violates UN charter — China’s representative

UN, April 7. /TASS/. The United States and Israel have violated the United Nations’ charter with its aggression against Iran, China’s Permanent Representative Fu Cong said.

"The US and Israel, without authorization from the Security Council, and while negotiations between Iran and the US were underway, launched military strikes against Iran in clear violation of the purposes and principles of the UN charter and the basic norms of international relations," he told a UN Security Council session devoted to the situation in Iran.

"At the same time, the sovereignty, security and the territorial integrity of the Gulf States must be fully respected."