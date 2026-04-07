Second construction stage of Ust-Luga terminal water area completed

MOSCOW, April 7. /TASS/. Rosmorport company completed the second stage of Ust-Luga terminal water area construction within the framework of the Efficient Transport System National Project, the Russian Ministry of Transport said on Max.

"The second construction stage of the Ust-Luga terminal water area was completed," the ministry said.

The navigable water area for berths 3 and 3 was put into operation as part of the second stage. Dredging was completed with the total volume of 2.6 mln cubic meters on the area of 277,500 square meters with reaching the 17.5 m mark.

"Berths are planned to be used for throughput of general, loose and bulk cargoes, including grain. The approach of vessels with the draft up to 15 m to them was provided according to results of completed activities," the ministry noted.

The throughput capacity of the terminal is 12.6 mln metric tons per year at this stage.