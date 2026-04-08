US confirms to Israel that it remains committed to common goals — premier

TEL AVIV, April 8. /TASS/. The United States has assured Israel that it will remain committed to the two countries’ shared goals during the forthcoming negotiations with Iran, says a statement by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu quoted by The Times of Israel.

"The United States has told Israel that it is committed to achieving these goals, shared by the US, Israel and Israel’s regional allies, in the upcoming negotiations," the statement says.

US President Donald Trump said a bilateral ceasefire between the United States and Iran will be in force for two weeks. The decision is "subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the complete, immediate, and safe opening of the Strait of Hormuz," Trump said.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif invited US and Iranian delegations to Islamabad on April 10 for further negotiations. US Vice President JD Vance, special envoy Steve Witkoff, and US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, businessman Jared Kushner, are expected to take part in the planned peace talks with Iran in Pakistan’s Islamabad, CNN reported.